‘Getting The Win Makes It Even Sweeter’ – Aungier

Jack Aungier was delighted to experience a winning start to his Ireland career after making his debut as a second-half replacement against Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday night .

Aungier came on at tighthead for Thomas Clarkson, playing the final 11 minutes of the 34-5 victory in the rain-soaked Georgian capital as Ireland, under interim head coach Paul O’Connell, began their summer tour in very positive fashion.

The Connacht prop was on the pitch for the final try, scored by Nick Timoney, and had a carry, an offload, and made three tackles, as well as playing his part in a 74th-minute scrum penalty which helped Ireland to advance back into the hosts’ 22.

He was also involved in a strong late defensive stand following Stuart McCloskey’s yellow card, which saw the Georgian maul disrupted and fellow replacement Max Deegan win a crucial turnover close to the Irish try-line.

It typified what was a resolute defensive performance from the young squad, with Aungier saying: “Georgia got on top sometimes, but I thought overall we fronted up. Our defence was unbelievable to keep them to one try.

“I was just thinking of how physical it was, looking on from the sideline (getting ready to come on).

“We came into this game looking at their scrum and lineout, it’s a huge part of the game for them. But physically, it was an unbelievable performance by the lads.”

The six Irish front rowers involved in the match were callow in terms of international experience, with loosehead Jack Boyle making his first Test start, while there were second starts for Clarkson and 21-year-old hooker Gus McCarthy.

The Leinster trio all made their international debuts within the last eight months, and their replacements against Georgia included two debutants in Aungier and Munster’s Michael Milne, as well as Ulster hooker Tom Stewart who won his third cap almost two years after his second one.

In comparison, Georgia’s front row from the off were that bit further down the road in terms of Test exposure, with 45 caps between them. In addition, they were able to bring on formidable Toulon tighthead Beka Gigashvili, who played in their historic 2022 win over Italy.

Ireland more than held their own at scrum time, finishing with a ‘scrums won’ rate of 80% from five put-ins. Boyle and Clarkson both conceded penalties during the first half, but the visitors responded well and also forced Georgia to cough up three scrum penalties.

Aungier has played for two provinces on his way to becoming a senior international player. The Dubliner had played five times for his native Leinster, and come through their Academy, before signing for Connacht in 2020.

He has made Galway and the west his home since then, racking up 88 appearances for Connacht during that time, including 21 this past season as well as playing for Emerging Ireland and Ireland ‘A’, working closely with the national senior team coaches in the process.

The 28-year-old received his first Ireland senior call-up in January, with Tadhg Furlong coming into the Guinness Men’s Six Nations with a calf injury. Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty spoke about the Suttonians RFC product’s progress at the time.

“Jack’s competing with Finlay (Bealham) down there (at Connacht) for game-time, and he gets plenty of game-time which says a lot about him as well. He’s got a fair bit of belief in himself,” said Fogarty.

“He just needs to make the step, and that’s the final piece I see for him. He needs to make the step now that he’s an international player and that he belongs here.

“That’s important that he makes that step forward because he’s got all the bits. He’s a 125-127kg tighthead who is very consistent in what he does. He’s a good operator.”

Bealham was initially due to be involved in Ireland’s summer tour, but is currently wearing the red jersey of the British & Irish Lions Down Under following Zander Fagerson’s calf injury. After replacing his Connacht team-mate in the Ireland squad, Aungier is grasping the opportunity with both hands.

While thrilled to be one of six new caps on the night, he is understandably hungry for more and is hoping for more match minutes when Ireland play Portugal in Lisbon next Saturday in their first ever Test meeting.

“It’s an incredible honour really, for myself, for my family, for all the people in Suttonians and (St.) Fintan’s where it all started, who got me to this point now.

“Great honour and I’m delighted we could get a win on top of it. That makes it all the more sweeter. Hopefully get another one (a second cap next week), keep it going.

“Obviously delighted. We fly to Portugal tomorrow (Sunday), so we kind of turn the page pretty quick. It’s another massive week for us,” Aungier told Irish Rugby TV.