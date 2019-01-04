Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Summer Tour Second Test: New Zealand v Ireland
World Ranking

3

New Zealand

4

Ireland

Summer Tour: New Zealand v Ireland Match Centre
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Summer Tour Second Test: New Zealand v Ireland

Ireland play at 'the Glasshouse' in Dunedin for the first time since the 2011 Rugby World Cup, as they look…
#nztour2022 7 hours ago
Sexton Seeking ‘Momentum-Swinging’ Performance And Result

Looking to keep the series alive in Dunedin, Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton would dearly love a repeat of the British…
#nztour2022 8 hours ago
‘There’s A Great Feeling Around The Group’ – Hansen

His first season with Connacht saw him getting used to the unpredictable weather at the Sportsground, but the rain currently…
16 hours ago
Ireland Captain’s Run In Dunedin

The Ireland squad completed their final preparations for Saturday's second Test against New Zealand with a run-out at Forsyth Barr…
