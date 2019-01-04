Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Summer Tour First Test: New Zealand v Ireland
World Ranking

3

New Zealand

4

Ireland

Related news

Andy Farrell Press Conference Image
#TeamOfUs 6 hours ago
News

Andy Farrell Post Match Press Conference At Eden Park

Andy Farrell said that the Ireland dressing room is one 'that will dust itself off, learn the lessons and attack…
11 hours ago
Report

Ireland’s Strong Start Eclipsed As New Zealand Draw First Blood

Ireland were made to pay for a sloppy finish to the first half, leaking three tries in quick succession as…
Ireland’s Strong Start Eclipsed As New Zealand Draw First Blood
#nztour2022 11 hours ago
News

First Test Highlights: New Zealand 42 Ireland 19

It was a tough night at the office for Ireland as New Zealand extended their outstanding unbeaten Eden Park record…
First Test Highlights: New Zealand 42 Ireland 19
12 hours ago
In Pics

First Test: New Zealand 42 Ireland 19

Ireland got off to a flying start at Eden Park with a well-taken Keith Earls try, but New Zealand were…
First Test: New Zealand 42 Ireland 19
1 day ago
Live Matches

Summer Tour: New Zealand v Ireland Match Centre

Summer Tour: New Zealand v Ireland Match Centre
