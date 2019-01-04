Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
2 hours ago
Watch
Japan Tour Diary: Nichola Fryday On Captain’s Run
Captain's Run is an integral part of match week. It's a chance for the players to get a feel for…
7 hours ago
Watch
‘This Is A Huge Step For Us As A Team’ – Fryday
Nichola Fryday on the Ecopa Stadium, the hard work being done in training and the chance to lead Ireland out…
9 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland’s Captain’s Run At Shizuoka
The Ireland squad completed their preparations for Saturday's first Test against Japan at Ecopa Stadium earlier on Friday. Nichola Fryday…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players