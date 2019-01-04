Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Summer Tour First Test: Japan v Ireland
The Ireland team at the Ecopa Stadium
2 hours ago
Watch

Japan Tour Diary: Nichola Fryday On Captain’s Run

Captain's Run is an integral part of match week. It's a chance for the players to get a feel for…
5 hours ago
Preview

Summer Tour First Test: Japan v Ireland

Some of the brightest talents in the Women's National Talent Squad will combine with a core group of experienced players…
Summer Tour First Test: Japan v Ireland
7 hours ago
Watch

‘This Is A Huge Step For Us As A Team’ – Fryday

Nichola Fryday on the Ecopa Stadium, the hard work being done in training and the chance to lead Ireland out…
Nichola Fryday at the Ecopa Stadium in Japan
9 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland’s Captain’s Run At Shizuoka

The Ireland squad completed their preparations for Saturday's first Test against Japan at Ecopa Stadium earlier on Friday. Nichola Fryday…
Ireland’s Captain’s Run At Shizuoka
13 hours ago
Watch

Japan Tour Diary: R&R, Temple Visit & Desert Island Choices

On a rest day in Hamamatsu the players and coaches pay a visit to a local temple, explore more of…
A view of a temple in Hamamatsu
