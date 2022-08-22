First Test Highlights: Japan 22 Ireland 57
Ireland overcame a 15-point deficit with a thrilling fightback at Ecopa Stadium to win their first Test against Japan, scoring nine tries along the way.
2022 SUMMER TOUR FIRST TEST: Saturday, August 20
JAPAN WOMEN 22 IRELAND WOMEN 57, Ecopa Stadium, Fukuroi City, Shizuoka
Scorers: Japan: Tries: Misaki Suzuki, Komachi Imakugi, Makoto Lavemai; Cons: Ayasa Otsuka 2; Pen: Ayasa Otsuka
Ireland: Tries: Neve Jones 3, Aoife Doyle, Aoife Dalton, Méabh Deely, Chloe Pearse, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Emma Hooban; Cons: Dannah O’Brien 6
HT: Japan 15 Ireland 19