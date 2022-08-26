McDarby In Japan To Connect With Players And Coaches

Newly appointed Head Of Women’s Performance & Pathways, Gillian McDarby is in Japan this week as the Ireland squad get ready for the 2nd test. Her focus is ‘building connections’ with the players and staff. Speaking to Irish Rugby TV she said, “I do know a lot of the staff (from her previous role in the High Performance Centre) but now it is about building the connection with the players and staff, for them to understand my role, what I’m about and for me to understand them and what they need from me and to support them and that I’m here for them.

“It’s great to make the connections and being able to check in with the coaches and the players, make sure they are okay and if there i anything from a resource point of view that they need.”

Next week McDarby will travel from on to Cape Town as the Women’s Sevens prepare for the Rugby World Cup 7s.