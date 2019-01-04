Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Recent Form
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Match Page - Overview - Current Standing
Related news
2 hours ago
Preview
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
Ireland and Wales have the honour of opening the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship, as Andy Farrell's men host the…
14 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium
The final preparations are complete. The Ireland squad came through their Captain's Run session at Aviva Stadium on Friday morning,…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players