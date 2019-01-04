Jump to main content

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
2 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Wales

Ireland and Wales have the honour of opening the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship, as Andy Farrell's men host the…
#IREvWAL 13 hours ago
News

‘It’s About Not Waiting For Things To Happen’ – Easterby

Defence coach Simon Easterby believes building momentum will be the key factor behind Ireland enjoying a successful Guinness Six Nations…
‘It’s About Not Waiting For Things To Happen’ – Easterby
13 hours ago
Watch

Simon Easterby Looks Ahead To Wales Challenge

Simon Easterby Looks Ahead To Wales Challenge
14 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The final preparations are complete. The Ireland squad came through their Captain's Run session at Aviva Stadium on Friday morning,…
Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium
#IREvWAL 1 day ago
News

‘Camp Was Fantastic, We Keep On Building’ – Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has said that Mack Hansen's selection for the Wales game is just reward for the…
‘Camp Was Fantastic, We Keep On Building’ – Farrell
