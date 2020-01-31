Jump to main content

Dalriada Cup Preview: Scotland Clubs v Ireland Club XV
3 hours ago
Ireland and Scotland will both field new-look teams when they meet in the opening game of the Dalriada Cup Series…
2 days ago
News

Late Change to Ireland Club XV Line Up

An injury to Peter Sylvester means a change to the Ireland Club XV's match day 23 for Friday's game against…
Ireland Club International 27th Jan 2020
News

Ireland Club XV Team Named For Club International Series Opener

The Ireland Club XV team to play Scotland Club XV in the opening game of the 2020 Club International Series…
26th Jan 2020
Watch

Alan Kennedy Named Ireland Club XV Captain

Alan Kennedy will captain the Ireland Club International squad for the 2020 series. The appointment was confirmed at the squad's…
20th Jan 2020
Watch

Prendergast Wants The Right 'Attitude' For 2020 Club International Squad

Intensity is ramping up in the Ireland Club International Squad as preparations continue for their two-game series against Scotland Club…
