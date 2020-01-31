Dalriada Cup Preview: Scotland Clubs v Ireland Club XV

The Ireland Club XV team to play Scotland Club XV in the opening game of the 2020 Club International Series…

The Ireland Club XV team to play Scotland Club XV in the opening game of the 2020 Club International Series…

Alan Kennedy will captain the Ireland Club International squad for the 2020 series. The appointment was confirmed at the squad’s…

Alan Kennedy will captain the Ireland Club International squad for the 2020 series. The appointment was confirmed at the squad’s…

20th Jan 2020 Watch Prendergast Wants The Right ‘Attitude’ For 2020 Club International Squad