3 hours ago
Preview
Dalriada Cup Preview: Scotland Clubs v Ireland Club XV
Ireland and Scotland will both field new-look teams when they meet in the opening game of the Dalriada Cup Series…
27th Jan 2020
News
Ireland Club XV Team Named For Club International Series Opener
The Ireland Club XV team to play Scotland Club XV in the opening game of the 2020 Club International Series…
26th Jan 2020
Watch
Alan Kennedy Named Ireland Club XV Captain
Alan Kennedy will captain the Ireland Club International squad for the 2020 series. The appointment was confirmed at the squad’s…
