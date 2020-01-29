Late Change to Ireland Club XV Line Up
An injury to Peter Sylvester means a change to the Ireland Club XV‘s match day 23 for Friday’s game against Scotland Club XV in Galashiels.
Garryowen’s Bryan Fitzgerald will now start at outside centre for the away leg of the Club International Series. Niall Kenneally will travel with the squad and is named among the replacements.
Kenneally was the 2019 series captain and has four caps already at this level.
Ireland Club XV are the current holders of the Dalriada Cup, the trophy which goes to the side with the higher aggregate score over the two-match series. This year culminates again at Energia Park on Friday, February 7.
The Scotland Club XV to line out in Friday’s leg as also been announced. 12 of their starting 15 will be making their debut.
Click here for Scotland Club XV team news.
IRELAND CLUB XV Team & Replacements (v Scotland Club XV, 2020 Club International Series, Netherdale, Galashiels, Saturday, January 21, kick-off 7.30pm):
Player/Club/Caps –
15. Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) 0
14. Colm Hogan (Dublin University) 0
13. Pa Ryan (Shannon) 0
12. Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 0
11. Jack Ringrose (UCD) 0
10. James Taylor (UCC) 0
09. Aran Hehir (Shannon) 0
01. Conor Maguire (Old Wesley) 0
02. John Sutton (Cork Constitution) 2
03. Andrew Keating (Garryowen) 1
04. Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution) 2
05. Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 1
06. Michael Melia (Terenure College) 4
07. John Foley (Young Munster) 0
08. Paul Derham (Old Wesley) 0
Replacements:
16. Adam Clarkin (Terenure College) 0
17. Corrie Barrett (Garryowen) 0
18. JP Phelan (Clontarf) 0
19. Peter Claffey (Terenure College) 0
20. Ryan Murphy (UCC) 0
21. Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution)10
22. Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution) 4
23. Matthew Byrne (Terenure College) 0
Coaching & Management Team:
Head Coach: Gearoid Prendergast
Assistant Coach: James Blaney
Team Manager: Mark Hamilton
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Rob Cassidy
Baggage Master: Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly
Team Doctor: Stuart O’Flanagan
Team Physiotherapist: Ailbe McCormack
Performance Analyst: Niall Kelly
Communications Manager: Ross O’Donoghue
2020 CLUB INTERNATIONAL SERIES FIXTURES:
Scotland Club XV v Ireland Club XV
Friday, January 31, kick-off 7.30pm
Netherdale, Galashiels
Ireland Club XV v Scotland Club XV
Friday, February 7, kick-off 5.45pm
Energia Park, Donnybrook
Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.