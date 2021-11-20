Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
2 hours ago
Preview
Autumn Test Match: Ireland v Japan
Captain Ciara Griffin and head coach Adam Griggs both bid a fond farewell to the Ireland Women's set-up as the…
17th Nov 2021
News
Griffin Aiming To ‘Finish On A High’ In Front Of Home Supporters At RDS
Ireland Captain Ciara Griffin says the decision to retire from international rugby wasn’t one she took lightly. Griffin will bring…
28th Oct 2021
News
Flood Looking Forward To Making History At RDS
Following the disappointment of missing out on Rugby World Cup qualification, Ireland Women's star Stacey Flood is glad to be…
