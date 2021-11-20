Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Autumn Test Match: Ireland v Japan
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Autumn Test Match: Ireland v Japan
2 hours ago
Preview

Autumn Test Match: Ireland v Japan

Captain Ciara Griffin and head coach Adam Griggs both bid a fond farewell to the Ireland Women's set-up as the…
19 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Women’s Captain’s Run At RDS

The Ireland Women's squad completed their Captain's Run at the RDS on Friday afternoon. Adam Griggs' side face Japan in…
Ireland Women’s Captain’s Run At RDS
#ShouldertoShoulder 17th Nov 2021
News

Griffin Aiming To ‘Finish On A High’ In Front Of Home Supporters At RDS

Ireland Captain Ciara Griffin says the decision to retire from international rugby wasn’t one she took lightly. Griffin will bring…
Griffin Aiming To ‘Finish On A High’ In Front Of Home Supporters At RDS
#ShouldertoShoulder 28th Oct 2021
News

Flood Looking Forward To Making History At RDS

Following the disappointment of missing out on Rugby World Cup qualification, Ireland Women's star Stacey Flood is glad to be…
Flood Looking Forward To Making History At RDS
#NothingLikeIt 27th Oct 2021
News

Ireland Women’s Squad Named For Autumn Tests At RDS

A 33-player Ireland Women's squad has been named for the upcoming autumn Tests against the USA and Japan at the…
Ireland Women’s Squad Named For Autumn Tests At RDS
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics