Griffin Signs Off With Player Of The Match Performance
It wasn’t just the two tries, it wasn’t just the ferocious tackling, it wasn’t just the sheer dogged refusal to accept defeat in her final game for Ireland. It was all this and more as Ireland captain Ciara Griffin put in a Player of the Match performance that hauled her team to victory and merited the long ovation on the final whistle.
Trailing 3-12 at half time and down to 14, Griffin inspired Ireland to a second half comeback that saw Ireland win 15-12 and the skipper sign off on her terms.