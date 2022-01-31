Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Thriller Ends In Clogher Win

Ballyclare were reeled in by Clogher Valley in a dramatic finish to the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup final, as Stephen Bothwell’s side prevailed 13-11 in front of a vocal Kingspan Stadium crowd .

Ballyclare’s hard work in establishing an eight-point lead, thanks to a Scott Martin try and two Mark Jackson penalties, was undone when Valley turned the screw late on.

Beaten finalists back in 2014, Clogher hit back late on when Neil Henderson rumbled over before captain Paul Armstrong coolly landed a long-range penalty to seal their comeback.

You can watch a full replay of the final here, with commentary from Dan Mooney.

Check out the best photos from a memorable night at Ulster Rugby HQ below: