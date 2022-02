The 2022 Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup final is now available to watch in full. It features Ulster rivals Ballyclare and Clogher Valley in a thrilling finale played out at Kingspan Stadium.

Match commentary is provided by Dan Mooney. For a full report on the game, click here.



Reaction from Clogher Valley head coach Stephen Bothwell and captain Paul Armstrong is below:

Here are the match highlights of the 2022 Junior Cup decider: