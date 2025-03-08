International Women’s Day – Celebrating Women In Irish Rugby

In conjunction with Sport Ireland, the IRFU has been celebrating and highlighting Women in Sport Week from March 3rd leading into International Women’s Day on March 8th.

This week, we honour their strength, commitment, and invaluable role in the sport, under the topics of Visibility, Coaching, Teenage Girl Participation, Officiating and Leadership and Governance. Rugby is stronger, richer, and more inclusive because of the women who give their all, and this week we are celebrating them.

Happy International Women’s Day to all the women who make a significant impact in rugby! 💚 From the players on the pitch to the dedicated coaches and referees guiding the way and ensuring fair play, to the countless volunteers who make it all possible, thank you! #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/xcTF1jyAkm — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 8, 2025

Monday

On Monday we highlighted the IRFU’s Strides in Gender Equality and Women’s Rugby Growth and looked at female role models and players breaking barriers. The growing number of women now involved at board level marks a transformative shift in how the game is shaped and led.

Tuesday

Tuesday saw us take a look at the key area of Coaching Teenage Girls and the work being done in conjunction with Sport Ireland to enable and upskill coaches in this area.

Through education and awareness, the IRFU and Sport Ireland are paving the way for greater participation and retention of teenage girls in rugby, ensuring they feel valued, understood, and empowered in their sporting journeys.

Wednesday

The Canterbury ‘Give It A Try’ programme was the focus on Wednesday highlighting the incredible success and growth in the number of girls taking up rugby at a young age.

The rewards are already been seen with players whose first taste of rugby was ‘Give It A Try’ now being selected at Provincial level and included in international squads. Since its inception, nearly 11,400 girls have participated at 148 clubs, with approximately 23% continuing as full-time club members

Thursday

Refereeing was the topic on Thursday and we sat down with Sara Buratovic from the Leinster Referee Branch and Teah Maguire from Ulster Referees as they shared their experiences and insights on their journeys as rugby referees.

If you’re considering a new challenge, want to stay active, and wish to contribute to the rugby community, becoming a referee is a rewarding path. Don’t hesitate – take the first step today and #HaveABlast!

Friday

Friday was all about empowering women in rugby. We heard from Sorcha Mac Laimhín of Cooke RFC, one of the first graduates of the Spirit of Rugby Leadership programme.

Her story showcases the power of mentorship, community, and the importance of creating inclusive environments within rugby.

Saturday

Finally, on International Women’s Day, we want to showcase our International players who are preparing for one of the biggest season ever as the Guinness Women’s Six Nations kicks off in two weeks time to be followed later in the year by the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England in September.

You can get behind the team by supporting them at their two home games in March and April.