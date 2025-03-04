IRFU And Sport Ireland ‘Coaching Teenage Girls’ Workshop

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), in partnership with Sport Ireland, has taken a significant step in enhancing the coaching landscape for teenage girls in rugby. This season, over 60 staff members across Ireland’s four provinces have been upskilled through the Sport Ireland Coaching Teenage Girls Workshop.

This initiative aims to provide coaches with best practices for engaging and retaining teenage girls in sport, addressing the various factors influencing their participation.

The workshop covers a wide range of critical topics, including the reasons girls engage and disengage from sport, the impact of the menstrual cycle, and other key factors affecting teenage girls’ involvement in athletics. By tackling these subjects, the workshop equips coaches with the knowledge to create a more inclusive, understanding, and effective training environment.

So far, Leinster and Munster have successfully hosted provincial workshops, drawing participation from both male and female coaches. These sessions have fostered meaningful discussions, practical peer-to-peer learning, and collaborative problem-solving. Coaches have expressed appreciation for the insightful content, noting a newfound awareness when planning and delivering training sessions.

While several workshops have already taken place, there are still opportunities for interested coaches to participate in Leinster, Ulster, and Connacht. Those looking to attend can find further details and register via the IRFU’s official education store.

The IRFU envisions the Coaching Teenage Girls Workshop becoming a staple offering in provincial coaching programs. By continuing to support and educate coaches on the unique needs of teenage female athletes, this initiative aims to foster a more inclusive and supportive sporting environment across Ireland.

Through education and awareness, the IRFU and Sport Ireland are paving the way for greater participation and retention of teenage girls in rugby, ensuring they feel valued, understood, and empowered in their sporting journeys.