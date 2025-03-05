Canterbury Give it a Try: Growing the Future of Women’s Rugby

Since its launch in 2018 as part of the Women’s Rugby World Cup Legacy programme, Canterbury Give it a Try has grown into a nationwide initiative. This year, over 80 clubs will welcome young girls into the sport between May and June, to give rugby a try!

Designed for girls aged 8-14, the programme provides a structured and enjoyable introduction to rugby. Across eight weekly sessions, participants develop fundamental skills such as passing, catching, and teamwork while engaging in fun and inclusive activities. Registering through RugbyConnect grants each girl a Canterbury Give it a Try t-shirt and, in many cases, a well-earned ice cream at the final session!

Beyond individual development, Canterbury Give it a Try strengthens club connections with local communities. Since its inception, nearly 11,400 girls have participated at 148 clubs, with approximately 23% continuing as full-time club members. Many clubs have expanded their youth sections, some forming new teams for competitions and blitz events.

Canterbury Give it a Try has also played a role in shaping Ireland’s future rugby stars. Several top players began their journey at these sessions, first wearing a Canterbury Give it a Try t-shirt before going on to represent their province or country.

Ellen Boylan, who first picked up a rugby ball at a Canterbury Give it a Try session at Carrick On suir, shares her journey from Canterbury Give it a Try to international rugby:

“My dad, my brother, and my sister played rugby in Carrick On Suir, so when I heard about Give It A Try in 2018, I decided to join. The environment was so welcoming – everyone was invited, and there was no judgment. Nobody really knew the rules, so we all learned together in a really positive setting.

Now, playing for Munster and Blackrock and earning my first Ireland cap is surreal. A few months ago, a former teacher sent me a picture of a Give It A Try campaign poster featuring me playing rugby. She said she was now sending her children to the camp because of that. It just shows how impactful the programme can be.”

Alma Atagamen also discovered rugby through Canterbury Give it a Try and has since represented Ireland at the U18 Six Nations:

“I wanted to play a more competitive sport but wasn’t sure about rugby at first. When a friend from secondary school told me about Give It A Try, I decided to give it a shot. My first training and blitz experience was fantastic—the kindness of everyone made it easy to settle in, and knowing that other girls were also new helped take away my fears.

Since then, I’ve represented Ireland in the U18 Six Nations and played for Leinster U18 interpros. Now, being part of the Wolfhounds for the Celtic Challenge has been incredible. It’s wild to think how far I’ve come since first stepping onto a rugby pitch at Give It A Try.”