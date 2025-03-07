Empowering Women in Rugby: A Conversation with Sorcha Mac Laimhín on Leadership and Volunteering

Sorcha, an experienced player and dedicated volunteer, was already deeply involved in her club, Cooke RFC, when she decided to enroll in the Spirit of Rugby Leadership course. At the time, the women’s section at Cooke was disconnected from the rest of the club, leading to significant challenges in governance and sustainability. As a volunteer, Sorcha recognised the need for support and leadership development to help her navigate these issues. She shared, “I was initially interested in the Spirit programme because I wanted to get some support with the work I was doing at my club. The women’s section was very siloed, and that caused substantial issues in terms of governance and sustainability. As a volunteer, I wanted to ensure that I was well-equipped to deal with the challenges I was facing.”

The Spirit of Rugby programme not only provided Sorcha with the tools to enhance her understanding of governance but also empowered her to develop her own leadership style. Through self-reflection and improved decision-making skills, Sorcha found new ways to approach her role as a volunteer, turning it from a chore into a fulfilling and impactful experience. She emphasised the importance of creating a welcoming and supportive environment for women in rugby, saying, “I wanted more women to enjoy the experience of volunteering. This is recreation! It should be enjoyable, and having volunteers who feel valued and empowered benefits the development of the game.”

Since completing the programme, Sorcha has been at the forefront of several initiatives aimed at increasing women’s participation in rugby, especially in leadership roles. One such initiative is her involvement in the Women in Rugby Network, a collaborative group designed to promote and support the development of the women’s game across Ireland. Sorcha’s passion for the network is evident as she describes it as a “very open and supportive group of women who just want to see development in our sport.” Beyond the network, Sorcha has been a key driver in creating opportunities for women facing barriers to sport, such as mothers, by launching the “Yer Ma 7s Squad” and a new program called “Touch to Tackle.” These initiatives aim to introduce women aged 18+ to rugby in a non-contact format, making it accessible and enjoyable for those new to the sport.

Additionally, Sorcha is involved in governance off the pitch as the Ulster Women & Girls representative for the Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) and played a significant role in the development of the McDowell Report. This report, which reviewed the state of the game in Ulster, has led to the implementation of several recommendations, including the creation of an inclusive and welcoming environment at rugby clubs. “These off-pitch developments are just as important as participation programmes and coaching sessions and make rugby clubs really unique,” Sorcha explains.

One of the core goals of the Spirit of Rugby Leadership programme is to increase female representation in governance at all levels of the sport. According to Sorcha, the growth of gender balance within governance structures is a significant achievement, with clubs like Cooke RFC having 40% representation on their Executive Committee. However, Sorcha points out that there is still work to be done to encourage more women to take a seat at the table. “It’s really important to create an environment that is welcoming and attractive to women,” she says. “If you’re the only woman in the room, it can be intimidating, but small things, like a male ally asking what they can do to make women feel more comfortable, can make a huge difference.”

For Sorcha, creating an inclusive space for women to participate in governance is not just about offering opportunities but about making the experience accessible and manageable. She cites the importance of flexibility, particularly for women with families. “For me, the move to online meetings and the flexibility to schedule them after my kids are in bed has been a huge factor in enabling my participation,” she says. “It’s about making women feel valued and accommodated.”

Another strategy Sorcha advocates for is identifying and utilising the skills of women who might not yet be involved in governance. By inviting women to contribute to short-term projects or working groups, clubs can both benefit from their expertise and inspire them to consider long-term roles within the organisation. “At my club, we have civil engineers who are former women’s players, and they’ve been able to suggest solutions to issues like waterlogged pitches. They’d never been asked to help before, but now they’re making a real impact,” Sorcha reflects.

As Sorcha highlights, creating a female-friendly environment within rugby clubs is all about making small, thoughtful changes that can have a significant impact. This includes practical measures like providing period products in changing rooms, which is supported by the IRFU’s partnership with Fab Little Bag. By addressing these often-overlooked aspects, clubs can help ensure that women and girls feel welcome and supported. These initiatives align with the IRFU’s long-term goals to improve female representation in governance across the sport, with a target of achieving 40% representation across all Provinces and clubs. The partnership with Fab Little Bag, for example, not only addresses a key need for female players but also signals a broader commitment to inclusivity.

For those who want to contribute to the continued growth of women’s rugby, Sorcha encourages joining the Women’s Rugby Network. The network, open to all women working in rugby and females involved in the men’s game, offers a platform for sharing best practices, discussing female-specific rugby knowledge, and supporting one another in their professional journeys. If you’re interested in getting involved, you can connect with the network through their WhatsApp group or LinkedIn community. Sorcha’s message is clear: Women’s contributions to rugby are invaluable, and through continued networking and support, the sport can become more inclusive and empowering for everyone.

Sorcha Mac Laimhín’s journey from the Spirit of Rugby Leadership programme to her ongoing involvement in the Women’s Rugby Network showcases the power of mentorship, community, and the importance of creating inclusive environments within rugby. As the sport continues to evolve, Sorcha’s dedication to empowering women in leadership roles serves as an inspiring example for others to follow. For more information about how to access grants for period products or to get involved in the Women’s Rugby Network, visit the IRFU website or reach out to the community through their online platforms. Together, we can continue to pave the way for more women to take leadership roles in rugby and beyond.