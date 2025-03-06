Celebrating Women in Sport: Referee Journeys of Sara Buratovic and Teah Maguire

In celebration of Women in Sport Week, we sat down with Sara Buratovic from the Leinster Referee Branch and Teah Maguire from Ulster Referees. They shared their experiences and insights on their journeys as rugby referees.

Sara began her refereeing career in her late twenties, seeking a new challenge after her playing days concluded. She was drawn to the dynamic nature of refereeing and the opportunity to stay connected to the sport she loved. Over the years, Sara has officiated numerous matches, including high-stakes provincial games, and has found immense satisfaction in contributing to the game’s integrity.

Teah’s entry into refereeing was inspired by a desire to remain involved in rugby following her college years. She attended a referee recruitment session and was captivated by the role’s strategic and leadership aspects. Teah has since progressed through various levels of officiating, relishing the camaraderie among referees and the respect from players and coaches alike.

Both Sara and Teah are passionate about encouraging more women to take up refereeing. They highlight the supportive community, continuous learning opportunities, and the unique perspective it offers on the game. “Refereeing allows you to be at the heart of the action and offers a fresh perspective on rugby,” says Sara. Teah adds, “It’s a role that challenges you, keeps you fit, and connects you with a network of like-minded individuals.”

For those interested in becoming a rugby referee, the IRFU provides many resources and support. They offer two pathways to help you begin your refereeing journey, ensuring you receive the necessary training and education. For more information, click here.

The IRFU provide a structured support system to ensure that new referees are well-prepared and confident in their roles.

To gain further insight into the experiences of women in refereeing, watch the full video below where some of our newest female referees share their journeys and motivations.

If you’re considering a new challenge, want to stay active, and wish to contribute to the rugby community, becoming a referee is a rewarding path. Don’t hesitate – take the first step today and #HaveABlast!

Sign up to become a rugby referee