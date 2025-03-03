Celebrating the IRFU’s Strides in Gender Equality and Women’s Rugby Growth

In recent years, the IRFU has made significant strides in ensuring that women’s voices are heard and valued at every level of the game. From the boardroom to the pitch, there has been a conscious effort to increase female representation in decision-making roles.

The growing number of women now involved at board level marks a transformative shift in how the game is shaped and led. This progress reflects a broader commitment to inclusivity and equity, and it’s empowering women to influence the future of rugby. The IRFU is creating an environment where women can excel, not only as players but as leaders, paving the way for future generations to follow.

40% Gender Balance on IRFU Union Board

One of the most significant achievements by the IRFU in recent times is reaching a 40% gender balance on the Union Committee. This milestone reflects the organisation’s commitment to making rugby a more inclusive sport, not only on the field but also in the decision-making processes that shape the future of the game in Ireland.

The presence of three female directors at the executive level; Aileen Bailey, Aoife Clarke and Thelma O’Driscoll, and the recent appointment of Lynne Cantwell as Head of Women’s Strategy, alongside women in pivotal roles across the organisation, marks a defining moment in ensuring that rugby’s governance is diverse and representative of the broader community.

Female Role Models and Players Breaking Barriers

The representation of women in rugby extends beyond the boardroom and into the playing arena. Female players such as Ashleigh Baxter and Eimear Considine, who have managed to balance their international rugby careers while being mothers, continue to inspire the next generation. Furthermore, the IRFU has confirmed their commitment to the women’s game, with 37 female contracted players this season.

The IRFU’s growing emphasis on women’s rugby is also evident in initiatives like the Canterbury Give It A Tryprogramme, which sees a rise in girls participation year on year. This push for growth and participation at the grassroots level ensures a strong foundation for the future of women’s rugby in Ireland.

Coaching and Refereeing Milestones

The IRFU has also made significant strides in creating opportunities for women in coaching and refereeing. Fiona Steed, who was the first female interprovincial coach in Ireland, is a shining example of how the IRFU is breaking down barriers in coaching. Similarly, Joy Neville made history as the first professional female referee in Ireland, setting a remarkable precedent for future generations of women in officiating. These advancements in coaching and refereeing roles are essential to the continued growth of women’s rugby in Ireland.

Leadership in the Boardroom

The IRFU has witnessed a growing presence of women in leadership positions, with key figures paving the way for future progress. Ann Heneghan became the first female President of Connacht Rugby, and Kay Bowen broke new ground as the first female President of an All-Ireland League club, Trinity College Rugby Club.

Trinity’s distinction doesn’t end there; the oldest club in Ireland has had two female Presidents in its history – Bowen and Moira Flahive – highlighting its forward thinking approach to gender equality in rugby.

Additionally, Su Carty made history as the first female Union representative elected to the World Rugby Executive, reinforcing Ireland’s influential role in shaping the global rugby landscape. Mary Quinn, the first female Trustee of the IRFU, was also the first female elected to the IRFU Council, she has been instrumental in shaping the future of Irish Rugby over the last decade and the development of the Women in Rugby Action Plan, which outlines a strategy for ensuring sustained growth and equity in women’s rugby across Ireland.

Women in Rugby Network

As part of its ongoing commitment to the advancement of women in rugby, the IRFU has established the Women’s Rugby Network. This network provides a platform for women to connect, share experiences, and drive progress at all levels of the sport. There have been many networking events held so far, both in person and online. With over 250 members now registered as part of our IRFU Women in Rugby network.

The Grassroots Movement: Growth at Local Level

At the grassroots level, the IRFU has made notable strides in growing the participation of women and girls in rugby. With a focus on developing players, coaches, referees, and administrators, the future of women’s rugby in Ireland looks brighter than ever. Local clubs and schools are embracing initiatives that foster inclusivity and creating strong and supportive environments.

A Legacy of Equality and Progress

The IRFU’s dedication to achieving gender equality and supporting women’s rugby is evident across multiple facets of the sport, from leadership roles in the boardroom to success on the field. With continued progress in player participation, coaching opportunities, and representation in governance, the future of Irish Rugby looks set to be more inclusive and diverse than ever before.

As the IRFU continues to break down barriers, it is clear that the progress made in recent years will fuel ongoing growth and success for women in rugby.