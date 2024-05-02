Ireland Women To Welcome Wallaroos To Belfast As Part Of 150th Year Celebrations

Ireland Women, sponsored by Aon, will welcome Australia to Kingspan Stadium in Belfast this September for a special Test match that will kick off Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary celebrations.

Scott Bemand‘s side will take on the Wallaroos, currently fifth in the World Rugby Women’s Rankings, on Saturday, 14 September, with the kick off time, broadcast arrangements and ticket details to be confirmed by the IRFU in due course.

As well as being an exciting addition to the 150th Anniversary calendar of events, the fixture will also serve as important preparation for Ireland ahead of the second edition of WXV this Autumn, with Bemand’s side set to compete in the top tier of the competition in Canada following a third place finish in the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Kingspan Stadium in Belfast has been a regular host of Women’s Test matches in recent seasons, including last Saturday’s memorable victory over Scotland which secured a place in WXV1 and qualification for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Ireland Head Coach Bemand said: “We are really pleased to add this Test match into our fixture list at the start of next season, providing the squad with a valuable preparation window ahead of our WXV campaign in September and October.

“Australia will be coming off the Pacific Four competition, which kicks off this month. It’s a great chance for us to play an opponent with a different game style.

“The added backdrop of this match kicking off Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary celebrations will make it an occasion to remember and we look forward to getting back up to Belfast where we have received incredible support during the Six Nations.”

Throughout the 2024/25 season, the IRFU will mark the 150th Anniversary of Ireland’s inaugural international rugby match with a calendar of events to celebrate the game of rugby in Ireland, including the meeting of Ireland Women and Australia at the home of Ulster Rugby.

Ireland Men will also take on Australia in the 150th Anniversary Challenge Match at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 30 November, the fourth and final fixture of an exciting Autumn Nations Series line up for Andy Farrell’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations champions.