Ireland’s Fixtures For 2024 Autumn Nations Series Confirmed

Andy Farrell ‘s Ireland will welcome four Southern Hemisphere teams to Aviva Stadium this November as the fixtures for the 2024 Autumn Nations Series have been confirmed.

Ireland will play host to New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia in a mouthwatering line-up of fixtures in Dublin, with the Series finale against the Wallabies serving as Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Challenge match.

Farrell’s side will open their Autumn campaign against the All Blacks at Aviva Stadium on Friday, 8 November (Kick-off 8.10pm), before hosting Argentina a week later, on Friday, 15 November (Kick-off 8.10pm).

Fiji then visit Dublin on Saturday, 23 November (Kick-off 3.10pm), before Ireland and Australia go head-to-head in the 150th Anniversary Challenge match on Saturday, 30 November (Kick-off 3.10pm), rounding out the 2024 season for Farrell’s side.

Speaking on today’s announcement, the Ireland Head Coach said: “This November’s lineup is a hugely exciting one for the Irish Rugby public and we are looking forward to competing against four hugely talented sides. There is an added dimension to this year’s Autumn Nations Series, with a fourth match against Australia set to mark the IRFU’s 150th celebrations.

“We look forward to testing ourselves against some of the most exciting teams in the world, with whom Ireland has such strong traditions and rivalries. It promises to be a Series to remember.”

Ticket prices and broadcast details for the 2024 Autumn Nations Series will be confirmed in due course.

Autumn Nations Series Ireland Fixtures

Friday, 8 November: Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm

Friday, 15 November: Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm

Saturday, 23 November: Ireland v Fiji, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm

Saturday, 30 November: Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm.

Autumn Nations Series Full Fixture List