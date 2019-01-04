Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

O’Brien Kicks Ireland To Third Place Finish And World Cup Qualification
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

O’Brien Kicks Ireland To Third Place Finish And World Cup Qualification
52 mins ago
Report

O’Brien Kicks Ireland To Third Place Finish And World Cup Qualification

Dannah O'Brien's 73rd-minute penalty delivered Ireland's highest Six Nations finish in three years and Rugby World Cup qualification, as they…
54 mins ago
In Pics

Ireland Secure RWC Qualification With Victory Over Scotland

In the end it came down to just three points as Dannah O'Brien's 73rd minute penalty gave Ireland a hard…
Katie Corrigan celebrates scoring her sides first try with Aoibheann Reilly and Neve Jones 27/4/2024
10 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland

There is a lot riding on the middle match in Super Saturday's triple header, as Ireland and Scotland vye with…
Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland
1 day ago
Watch

Inside Camp With Aon: Brittany Hogan

The final round of the Guinness Women's Six Nations sees Ireland host Scotland at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. We caught…
Brittany Hogan 24/4/2024
1 day ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run At Kingspan Stadium

One last run out ahead of the final round of the Guinness Women's Six Nations as Ireland face Scotland at…
Sam Monaghan 26/4/2024
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics