The winners will be announced at the Awards night on Wednesday, May 8th at Bective Rugby Club in Energia Park.

In a bumper season with critical matches in every division going right to wire, the nominees reflect the incredibly high standard of the club game in the Men’s and Women’s divisions.

Two of the Women’s Player of the Year nominees scored spectacular tries in the League final last Sunday with Lindsay Peat and Player of the Match Chisom Ugwueru both touching down. The Men’s shortlist includes Cork Con vice captain Jack Kelleher, Terenure’s Adam La Grue and the Division’s top try scorer, Clontarf hooker, Dylan Donnellan.

Energia All-Ireland League Nominees 2023/24

Women’s Division

Player of the Season