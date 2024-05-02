Nominees Announced For Energia All-Ireland League Awards
Energia, title sponsor of the All-Ireland League and one of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers, have announced the nominees for the Energia All-Ireland League Awards.
The winners will be announced at the Awards night on Wednesday, May 8th at Bective Rugby Club in Energia Park.
In a bumper season with critical matches in every division going right to wire, the nominees reflect the incredibly high standard of the club game in the Men’s and Women’s divisions.
Two of the Women’s Player of the Year nominees scored spectacular tries in the League final last Sunday with Lindsay Peat and Player of the Match Chisom Ugwueru both touching down. The Men’s shortlist includes Cork Con vice captain Jack Kelleher, Terenure’s Adam La Grue and the Division’s top try scorer, Clontarf hooker, Dylan Donnellan.
Energia All-Ireland League Nominees 2023/24
Women’s Division
Player of the Season
Men’s Divisions
Men’s Division 1A
Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Adam La Grue (Terenure College)
Men’s Division 1B
Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College)
Men’s Division 2A
Men’s Division 2B
John Devine (Galway Corinthians), Bradley McNamara (Instonians), David Whitten (Instonians)
Men’s Division 2C
Coach of the Season
Women’s
Stephen Costelloe (Railway Union), Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemian), Tania Rosser (Old Belvedere)
Men’s
Clem Boyd (Instonians), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Sean Skehan (Terenure College)
Energia Community Hero Award
Tadhg Crowe (Shannon), Mark Fallon (Blackrock College), Declan Melvin (Old Wesley)