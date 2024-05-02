Jump to main content

Ireland
Energia

Nominees Announced For Energia All-Ireland League Awards

News

2nd May 2024 09:08

By Editor

Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Energia, title sponsor of the All-Ireland League and one of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers, have announced the nominees for the Energia All-Ireland League Awards.

The winners will be announced at the Awards night on Wednesday, May 8th at Bective Rugby Club in Energia Park.

In a bumper season with critical matches in every division going right to wire, the nominees reflect the incredibly high standard of the club game in the Men’s and Women’s divisions.

Two of the Women’s Player of the Year nominees scored spectacular tries in the League final last Sunday with Lindsay Peat and Player of the Match Chisom Ugwueru both touching down. The Men’s shortlist includes Cork Con vice captain Jack Kelleher, Terenure’s Adam La Grue and the Division’s top try scorer, Clontarf hooker, Dylan Donnellan.

Energia All-Ireland League Nominees 2023/24

Women’s Division

Player of the Season

Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union), Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian)

Men’s Divisions

Men’s Division 1A

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Adam La Grue (Terenure College)

Men’s Division 1B

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College)

Men’s Division 2A

Adam Chester (MU Barnhall), Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Mikey Wilson (Cashel)

Men’s Division 2B

John Devine (Galway Corinthians), Bradley McNamara (Instonians), David Whitten (Instonians)

Men’s Division 2C

Ewan Haire (Clogher Valley), Ryan Smith (Galwegians), Callum Smyton (Clogher Valley)

Coach of the Season

Women’s

Stephen Costelloe (Railway Union), Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemian), Tania Rosser (Old Belvedere)

Men’s

Clem Boyd (Instonians), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Sean Skehan (Terenure College)

Energia Community Hero Award

Tadhg Crowe (Shannon), Mark Fallon (Blackrock College), Declan Melvin (Old Wesley)