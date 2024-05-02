Former Ulster Hooker McBurney Joins Connacht

Connacht Rugby have announced the signing of hooker Adam McBurney from Edinburgh for the 2024/25 season.

Ballymena native McBurney moved to Edunburgh in 2021 and has made 24 appearances for the Scottish side. He recently represented Gloucester whom he joined on loan in March.

The 27-year-old front rower played three times for the Gallagher Premiership side and scored a try on his first start against Bristol Bears.

Irish rugby fans will be most familiar with McBurney because of his time at Ulster where he played 43 times between 2017 to 2021.

He came through the Ulster Academy and was named Ulster Youth Player of the Year in 2014, and also featured for Ireland at the 2016 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

“I’m really looking forward to making the move to Connacht next season,” commented McBurney, who first got involved in rugby at Randalstown RFC and played for the club up to Under-18 level.

“I’ve had positive discussions with Pete (Wilkins) and his team there, and I’m really impressed by where the province is going and the potential for me to make an impact there.

“I can’t wait to move back to Ireland, get settled and help Connacht Rugby achieve success.”

Connacht head coach Wilkins added: “Adam is a player with a huge amount of experience gathered in a relatively short period.

“He’s still only 27 but has played United Rugby Championship, Premiership, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup rugby, so will have plenty to offer us.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Connacht and providing an environment for him to continue to grow his game, and I’ve no doubt he will become an important member of the squad next season.”