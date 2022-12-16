Energia AIL Women’s Final – Team News

Energia Park is the place to be on Saturday afternoon as regular season league toppers Blackrock College RFC take on defending champions Railway Union RFC in the Energia AIL Women’s Division final at 2pm.

The game, which was was postponed from last week due to the freezing conditions, will be live on TG4 and with a host of current and former international in both teams it is all set to be a pre-Christmas cracker.

Blackrock have named an unchanged starting XV from the side announced for the final last week and with an all international backrow of Dorothy Wall, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Hannah O’Connor they will relish the up front battle. Rock have made one change on the bench with the addition of Natasja Behan, who was capped on the Japan Tour earlier this year.

Railway have made one change to the starting XV that was named last week with Stephanie Carroll named on the wing for Aoife Doyle while Ava Ryder comes in to the replacements. They’ll be looking to the experience of Katie O’Dwyer, Aoife McDermott and Lindsay Peat in the pack and the all international half backs pairing of Ailsa Hughes and Nikki Caughey.

