Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures & TV Coverage Confirmed

The fixtures for the 2022/23 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championships have been confirmed. The three-round series gets underway on Saturday January 7th with all games being broadcast free-to-air via TG4 and BBC iPlayer.

The first game of the championships sees Leinster welcome Connacht to Energia Park. Next up is Musgrave Park, where defending champions Munster begin the defence of their title at home to Ulster.

Kingspan Stadium will play host to Ulster and Connacht in Round 2 on January 14th while Munster return to Cork for their clash with Leinster.

Connacht have home advantage on January 21st for their final round clash with Munster at The Sportsground. Ulster and Leinster will round up their campaigns on the Arena Pitch at Queen’s University Upper Malone in Belfast.

In addition to the newly formed Celtic Cup, the championships will form a key part of Ireland’s preparation for the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations. Details for the Celtic Cup will be announced in due course.

IRFU President John Robinson said: “On behalf of the IRFU I would like to wish all four provinces the best of luck in the forthcoming Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial series which kicks off in January.

“A huge amount of progress has been made across the women’s game in recent months and this series will provide our players with an important platform to impress after coming out of a tremendous Energia Women’s All-Ireland League programme and before we enter the TikTok Women’s Six Nations tournament. The IRFU is committed to driving standards across women’s rugby in Ireland and I have no doubt that this Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial series will help showcase our talented players at a highly competitive level.

“To our sponsors Vodafone, thank you for your ongoing commitment to Irish rugby at all levels of the game. We are indebted to you for the profile and support you give and by title sponsoring the series, this gives a significant boost the women’s game.”

Sinéad Bryan, Business Managing Director at Vodafone Ireland said: “Vodafone Ireland is committed to building the most interconnected team and fan base on the planet, so everybody feels part of and connected to the ‘’Team of Us’’.

“2023 is an exciting year for Irish rugby and we are very proud to kick off the new season with the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, highlighting our continued support for Irish rugby.

“We aim to inspire the next generation of men and women in the sport and encourage all rugby fans to get behind their provinces and show their support during the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship in January.”

TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha added: “TG4 is delighted to broadcast the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship again in 2023. Prominence of women’s sport is one of our key priorities as a broadcaster. We look forward to bringing the championship to our audiences free-to-air on TG4.”

Neil Brittain, Executive Editor, BBC Sport NI commented: “Last season we broadcast the women’s interprovincial series for the first time, and I am pleased that BBC Sport NI is once again working closely with the IRFU to show these matches to as many people as possible via BBC iPlayer.”

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series

Saturday January 7th 2023

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round One:

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 14:30 (TG4);

Munster v Ulster Musgrave Park, 16:45 (TG4).

Saturday January 14th 2023

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round Two:

Munster v Leinster, Musgrave Park, 12:15 (TG4);

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 14:30 (BBC NI).

Saturday January 21st 2023

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round Three:

Connacht v Munster, The Sportsground, 13:00 (TG4)

Ulster v Leinster, Queen’s University Upper Malone, 17:30 (BBC NI)