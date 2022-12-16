Ireland U20s Side Named to Face Italy in Seasonal Friendly Fixture

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named the Ireland U20 team, sponsored by PwC, for Saturday’s friendly fixture against their Italian counterparts.

The Ireland U20 squad have been in camp at the IRFU HPC over the past few days preparing for this game and two further fixtures that will take place over the holiday period. On 30th December the Ireland U20s will line out against Munster Development at Musgrave Park and on the 6th January they will play a Leinster Development side at Energia Park.

The fixture has been switched to Castle Avenue due to concerns over freezing conditions affecting pitch availability.

IRELAND UNDER-20 Team & Replacements (v Italy Under-20s, Friendly Fixture, Castle Ave, Clontarf, Saturday, December 17, kick-off 1.30pm):

15. Rory Telfer (Ulster/Queen’s University Belfast RFC)

14. James Nicholson (Leinster/UCD RFC)

13. Hugh Cooney (Leinster/Clontarf FC)

12. Sam Berman (Leinster/Dublin University FC)

11. Ihechi Oji (Munster/UL Bohemians RFC)

10. Matthew Lynch (Leinster/Dublin University FC)

9. Jack Oliver (Munster/Shannon RFC)

1. George Hadden (Leinster/Clontarf FC)

2. Gus McCarthy (Leinster/UCD RFC)

3. Fiachna Barrett (Connacht/Galway Corinthians RFC)

4. Charlie Irvine (Ulster/Queen’s University Belfast RFC)

5. Evan O’Connell (Munster/UL Bohemians RFC)

6. Max Dunne (Leinster/Dublin University FC)

7. Ruadhan Quinn (Munster/Old Crescent RFC)

8. James McNabney (Ulster/Ballymena RFC)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (Munster/UCC RFC)

17. George Morris (Leinster/Lansdowne FC)

18. Patrick McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University FC)

19. Joe Hopes (Ulster/Queens University Belfast RFC)

20. Brian Gleeson (Munster/Garryowen RFC)

21. Oscar Cawley (Leinster/Naas RFC)

22. Sam Prendergast (Leinster/Lansdowne FC)

23. Hugh Gavin (Connacht/Galwegians RFC)

24. Henry McErlean (Leinster/Terenure College RFC)

25. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (Leinster/UCD RFC)

26. Diarmuid Mangan (Leinster/UCD RFC)