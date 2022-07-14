Ireland Team Named For Series Decider In Wellington

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell has made one change to the team who won in Dunedin last week ahead of the Series decider against New Zealand at the Sky Stadium in Wellington (Kick-off 7.05pm NZ time/8.05am Irish time).

Bundee Aki comes in for the injured Garry Ringrose and partners Robbie Henshaw in midfield. Johnny Sexton, who celebrated his 37th birthday this week, leads the team as he wins his 108th cap, equalling Paul O’Connell’s tally for Ireland.

Sexton will be partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs with the back three of Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe retained.

The pack from the first two Tests lines out again in the final game of the tour with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row and Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan at lock. Peter O’Mahony is at six, Josh van der Flier at seven and Caelan Doris is named at No.8.

The replacements include Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

The third Test against New Zealand will be broadcast live on SKY and RTE Radio.

IRELAND v New Zealand

SKY Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 16th July, 2022

KO: 8.05am Irish Time

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 22 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 5 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 59 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 39 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 14 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 107 caps CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 19 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 9 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 59 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 32 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 86 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 19 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 27 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 117 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 24 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 7 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 29 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 98 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 34 caps

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 97 caps