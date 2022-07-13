Ireland Tickets On General Sale On Thursday For Autumn Nations Series

Tickets for Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series matches against South Africa, Fiji and Australia will go on general sale on Thursday, July 14th at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.ie

The general sale follows the normal distribution of tickets through rugby clubs and a priority sale for Irish Rugby Supporters Club members.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland will take on World champions South Africa this November as the Springboks play in Dublin for the first time in five years in the first game of the 2022 Autumn Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland will then face Fiji in the second match of the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday, November 12 (kick-off 1pm), before going head-to-head with Australia in a mouth-watering encounter on Saturday, November 19 (kick-off 8pm).

Ireland are currently on tour in New Zealand with the test series tied going into the final game on Saturday.

Prices start from €60 for Fiji and there are child tickets available from €10 when bought with an adult ticket.

Two match packages for South Africa/Fiji and Australia/Fiji offer a 10% saving and there is a 20% saving on Category 1 and Premium Level three match packages.

Ticket prices are available here

Autumn Nations Series 2022

IRELAND v South Africa, Aviva Stadium

Saturday, November 5, kick-off 5.30pm

IRELAND v Fiji, Aviva Stadium

Saturday, November 12, kick-off 1pm

IRELAND v Australia, Aviva Stadium

Saturday, November 19, kick-off 8pm