Ireland Team Named To Play Māori All Blacks In Wellington
Andy Farrell has announced the Ireland side that will play against the Māori All Blacks in the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday evening (Kick-off 7.05pm NZ time/8.05am Irish time).
Keith Earls captains the side as they seek to square the Series against the Māori All Blacks having lost the first fixture in Hamilton.
Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley are retained at half-back while Stuart McCloskey comes into partner Earls in the midfield. Michael Lowry is introduced at fullback with Jimmy O’Brien switching to the left wing and Jordan Larmour is on the right.
The front row consists of Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Tom O’Toole with Joe McCarthy and Kieran Treadwell named at lock. The backrow from the first game against the Māori is retained with Cian Prendergast at 6, Nick Timoney at 7 and Gavin Coombes at No.8.
The replacements include Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Mack Hansen.
The game will be televised live by SKY Sports at 8.05am Irish time.
IRELAND v Māori All Blacks
SKY Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday 12th July 2022
KO: 8.05am Irish Time
15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
13. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 97 caps CAPTAIN
12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps
11. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped
10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped
9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps
1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped
2. Niall Scannell (Munster/Dolphin) 20 caps
3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped
5. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 7 caps
6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped
7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Replacements
16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 27 caps
17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 24 caps
19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 29 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 98 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 34 caps
23. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 5 caps