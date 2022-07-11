Ireland Team Named To Play Māori All Blacks In Wellington

Andy Farrell has announced the Ireland side that will play against the Māori All Blacks in the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday evening (Kick-off 7.05pm NZ time/8.05am Irish time).

Keith Earls captains the side as they seek to square the Series against the Māori All Blacks having lost the first fixture in Hamilton.

Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley are retained at half-back while Stuart McCloskey comes into partner Earls in the midfield. Michael Lowry is introduced at fullback with Jimmy O’Brien switching to the left wing and Jordan Larmour is on the right.

The front row consists of Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Tom O’Toole with Joe McCarthy and Kieran Treadwell named at lock. The backrow from the first game against the Māori is retained with Cian Prendergast at 6, Nick Timoney at 7 and Gavin Coombes at No.8.

The replacements include Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Mack Hansen.

The game will be televised live by SKY Sports at 8.05am Irish time.

IRELAND v Māori All Blacks

SKY Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday 12th July 2022

KO: 8.05am Irish Time

15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

13. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 97 caps CAPTAIN

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps

11. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped

10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

2. Niall Scannell (Munster/Dolphin) 20 caps

3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped

5. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 7 caps

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 27 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 24 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 29 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 98 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 34 caps

23. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 5 caps