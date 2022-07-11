Murphy Names Ireland U20s Team For Summer Series Play-Off

Head Coach Richie Murphy has announced the Ireland U20 team, sponsored by PwC, for Tuesday’s U20 Six Nations Summer Series match against Scotland at the Stadio Di Monigo (kick-off 11am Irish time, live on the Six Nations YouTube channel ).

Following on from last week’s thrilling Pool win over England, Ireland face Scotland in their final outing of the tournament in tomorrow’s Play-Off fixture in Treviso.

Murphy has made four changes to his starting XV, with winger George Coomber, scrum-half Andrew O’Mahony, hooker Josh Hanlon and second row Charlie Irvine coming into the side.

Coomber joins Patrick Campbell and Aitzol King in the Ireland back three, with Fionn Gibbons and Daniel Hawkshaw continuing in midfield. Sam Prendergast, who kicked the winning points against England, is joined by O’Mahony in the half-backs.

In the pack, Hanlon comes into the front row alongside George Hadden and Scott Wilson, with Irvine selected in the engine room beside Adam McNamee. The Ireland back row of Diarmuid Mangan, captain Reuben Crothers and Lorcan McLoughlin remains unchanged.

IRELAND UNDER-20 Team & Replacements (v Scotland Under-20s, Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series – Play-Off, Stadio di Monigo, Treviso, Tuesday, July 12, kick-off 12pm local time/11am Irish time):

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

11. George Coomber (UCC RFC/Munster)*

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Andrew O’Mahony (UCC RFC/Munster)*

1. George Hadden (Gorey RFC/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)*

3. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

4. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)*

5. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

6. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) (capt)

8. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Dominic Rhys Hey (Gloucester Hartpury Rugby/IQ Rugby)

17. Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

18. Joseph Mawhinney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

19. George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby)

20. Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

21. Michael Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster)

22. Harry West (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

23. Shay McCarthy (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

24. Reece Malone (Loughborough University/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

25. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

26. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster).