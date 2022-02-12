“It’s A Massive Day For The Club” – Lansdowne React To Energia Bateman Cup Final Win

It was a ‘Massive day’ for Lansdowne as they lifted the Energia Bateman Cup for the first time since 2018 with a 46-13 win over Young Munster in Musgrave Park.

“We knew coming down here it was going to be a really tough ask against a really good Young Munster team,” said winning head coach Mark McHugh.

“But we stayed composed. We were brave. We played really well. We knew we had to play with lots of speed and we did that. We’re just delighted to get the win. It’s a really important fixture for us.”

You can hear from McHugh and club captain Jack O’Sullivan in the below video.

“It’s a massive day for the club’” said O’Sullivan.

“It’s a team effort and we’re absolutely delighted to get the win over Young Munster. It was a tough game today. I don’t think the score really reflects where they are as a team, but we’ll take it.”