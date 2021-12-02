Women’s Six Nations To Take Place In March And April

Fans are set to enjoy a greatly enhanced Women’s Six Nations in 2022 thanks to a massive increase in coverage on broadcast networks in Ireland, the UK and Italy, and a confirmed stand-alone slot in the calendar.

2022 will see all 15 matches broadcast on RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland, BBC in the UK, and Sky Italia for the Italian market. Details for France will be communicated in due course.

Matches will be shown on a mix of terrestrial and Player services with broadcasters across territories significantly increasing their commitment to the women’s game.

Changes to the Women’s Six Nations window in 2021 proved a major success with high viewing figures and increased digital engagement confirming that a new slot in the calendar can play a significant role in driving the growth of the women’s game.

The 2022 matches will also be played in a six-week window in late March and April, breaking the traditional link to the men’s calendar.



Scotland will open the Championship against 2021 champions England at DAM Health Stadium on Saturday, March 26, while Ireland, in Greg McWilliams’ first match at the helm, will take on Wales at the RDS on the same day.

Wrapping up the first round clashes, France will face Italy at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble on Sunday, March 27.

Round Two will take place on 2nd and 3rd April with Wales hosting Scotland at the Cardiff Arms Park while Ireland will travel to France on Saturday 2nd April. Meanwhile England will travel to Italy for their game on Sunday 3rd April.

The third round will see England host Wales on Saturday 9th April with the other 2 matches taking place on Sunday 10th April when Scotland will host France and Italy will travel to Cork.

After a break weekend, Round 4 will start on Friday 22nd April in Cardiff with Wales v France. Italy v Scotland will be on Saturday 23rd and England will host Ireland on Sunday 24th April.

The Championship will end with a Super Saturday with Wales v Italy, Ireland v Scotland and France v England taking place on the same day.

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel commented: “Increased visibility is key for the growth of the Women’s game. We are delighted to have enhanced broadcast partnerships in place along with a continuation of the dedicated window from which we saw such success last year. These two key developments along with continued investment in many other areas including performance, commercial and marketing will enhance the Women’s Six Nations for fans and players alike.”