Women’s Six Nations To Be Played In Dublin, Cork And Belfast

The IRFU are pleased to announce that it will be easier for fans to support the Women’s senior international team during the 2022 Women’s Six Nations with Ireland’s three home fixtures to be played in Dublin, Cork, and Belfast.

Ireland Women, under incoming Head Coach Greg McWilliams, will get their 2022 campaign underway against Wales on 26th March (Kick-off 4.45pm) at the RDS in Dublin, where almost 3,000 fans supported the team during their recent Autumn Test win over Japan.

Ireland will then travel to France for Round 2 on 2nd April, before their second home game of the 2022 Championship, against Italy, is played at Munster Rugby’s Musgrave Park on 10th April (Kick-off 5pm). The Cork venue has been successfully hosting the Ireland Under-20s since 2019.

The penultimate weekend sees Ireland travel to play England on Sunday 24th April (Kick-off 12pm), before the final home game of the 2022 Six Nations, against Scotland, is staged at Ulster Rugby’s Kingspan Stadium on 30th April (Kick-off 8pm). This will be the first senior international to be played at the Belfast venue since the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

Ticket information for Ireland’s three home games in Dublin, Cork and Belfast will follow.

Commenting on today’s news, IRFU CEO, Philip Browne, said: “We are delighted to announce that it will be even easier for fans around the county to support our women’s team in the 2022 Six Nations as we look at increasing the accessibility, profile, and interest in our women’s rugby team across the country.

“Support for the team has grown strongly as they moved from Ashbourne, to Energia Park and the RDS and we hope that by bringing the team closer to the provincial clubs that are developing women’s and girl’s rugby, we can encourage even more female involvement, at all levels.

“The three provincial venues deliver topflight facilities and playing surfaces that will allow for the best of international women’s rugby, and we are optimistic that our 2022 Six Nations will be one of the best supported campaigns ever.”