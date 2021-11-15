Sexton Ruled Out As Carty Joins Squad Ahead Of Pumas Fixture

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton twisted a knee and ankle against New Zealand on Saturday, which will rule him out of action for between four and six weeks.

Sexton, who led Andy Farrell’s men to a famous 29-20 win over the All Blacks, will remain in camp this week as the team prepares for their game against Argentina.

Connacht out-half Jack Carty has joined the Ireland squad for the final week of the Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Meanwhile, Munster back rower Gavin Coombes returns to the squad having missed last week through illness.

Ireland’s final outing of the Autumn Nations Series is against Mario Ledesma’s Argentina. Los Pumas were last in Dublin in November 2018 when Ireland emerged as 28-17 winners.

Another great crowd is expected at the Aviva Stadium next Sunday (kick-off 2.15pm), with over 45,000 tickets sold to date. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ie.

IRELAND Autumn Nations Series Squad:

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

Backs (19):

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 33

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster) 1

Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 26

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) 3

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 27

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 95

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster) *

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 52

James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster) 1

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 15

Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 30

James Lowe (Leinster) 8

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 6

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 91

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 36

Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 35

Forwards (20):

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) 5

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 18

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 24

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 22

Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster) 2

Ultan Dillane (Galway Corinthians/Connacht) 19

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 11

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 51

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 111

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 65

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 23

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 15

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 45

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 78

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 1

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 39

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 39

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster) 1

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 34

* Denotes uncapped player