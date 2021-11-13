Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
World Ranking
5
Ireland
1
New Zealand
Related news
22 hours ago
Report
Relentless Ireland Outplay New Zealand To Continue Winning Run
Caelan Doris led a relentless squad effort as a crucial two-try surge at the start of the second half propelled…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players