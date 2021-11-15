2021/22 Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures

Eight teams remain in the hunt for the 2021 Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup with the quarter-finals down for decision this Saturday.

Saturday November 20th, 2021

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Quarter-Finals

Clogher Valley v Dromore, The Cran, 2:30pm

Connemara v Kilfeacle & District, Monastery Field, 2:30pm

Enniskillen v Ballyclare, Mullaghmeen, 2:30pm

Mallow v Newcastle West, Keatleysclose, 2:30pm

Reigning champions Kilfeacle & District are still in contention as are Dromore – the team they beat in a thrilling final in January 2020.

Kilfeacle squeaked into the last 8 with a win away to Creggs and concede home advantage this time to Connemara. For Connemara’s part, they will take much from their first-round win away to Thomond.

Dromore were assured in their 36-0 home win against Suttonians last time out and will face a stern test away to Clogher Valley in an all-Ulster tie. Clogher Valley knocked out competition heavyweights Ashbourne in October and currently lead the way in the Kukri Ulster Rugby Championship Division 1.

Enniskillen vs Ballyclare is another all-northern tie, ensuring two teams from Ulster will reach the semi-finals. This is Ballyclare’s third quarter-final in as many campaigns while Enniskillen looked well polished in their 22-0 nil win at Seapoint in October.

Mallow operate a level below their quarter-final opponents Newcastle West in Munster’s junior ranks but bucked their run of defeats in Conference B with an emphatic 56-5 cup win at home to Westport. Newcastle West also beat Connacht opposition – winning in Tuam, 24-6, and are very much in contention at the top of Conference A.