EnergiaAIL: Men’s And Women’s Highlights

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIV 1A – ROUND 1 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS:

CLONTARF 29 UCD 12, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: David Hawkshaw, Conor Kearns, Dylan Donnellan, Jordan Mulvaney; Cons: David Hawkshaw 3; Pen: David Hawkshaw

UCD: Tries: Jack Ringrose, David Heavey; Con: James Tarrant

HT: Clontarf 14 UCD 7

Match Report: Hawkshaw Hits The Right Notes For Clontarf In Dublin Derby

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 10 GARRYOWEN 35, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Mark Nicholson, Aran Egan

Garryowen: Tries: Liam Coombes 2, Jamie Heuston, Bryan Fitzgerald; Cons: Tony Butler 3; Pens: Tony Butler 3

HT: Dublin University 0 Garryowen 25

Match Report: Coombes Claims Brace In Impressive Garryowen Victory

LANSDOWNE 16 CORK CONSTITUTION 11, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Mark Boyle, Paul Kiernan; Pens: Peter Hastie 2

Cork Constitution: Try: Duncan Williams; Pens: Aidan Moynihan 2

HT: Lansdowne 6 Cork Constitution 8

Match Report: Late Kiernan Try Sees Lansdowne End Con’s Winning Run

UCC 13 TERENURE COLLEGE 37, the Mardyke

Scorers: UCC: Try; Richard Thompson; Con: Rob Hedderman; Pens: Rob Hedderman 2

Terenure College: Tries: Alan Bennie, Harrison Brewer, Stephen O’Neill 2, Peter Sylvester; Cons: James Thornton 3; Pens: James Thornton, Jake Swaine

HT: UCC 13 Terenure College 17

Match Report: Fast-Starting UCC Undone By Terenure’s Five-Try Fightback

YOUNG MUNSTER 29 BALLYNAHINCH 7, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Conor Hayes, Shay McCarthy, Adam Maher, Aaron Hennessy; Cons: Evan Cusack 3; Pen: Evan Cusack

Ballynahinch: Try: Chris Gibson; Con: Greg Hutley

HT: Young Munster 14 Ballynahinch 7

Match Report: Four-Try Munsters Impress On League’s Opening Day

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIV 1B – ROUND 1 GAME OF THE WEEK:

Old Belvedere v Naas gets the nod as Game Of The Week in Round 1 for being a closely fought contest, with some breath taking moments of skill as well as being the game that officially heralded the return of men’s action in the Energia All-Ireland League for the first time in 18 months.

OLD BELVEDERE 16 NAAS 13, Ollie Campbell Park (played on )

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Try: Billy O’Hora; Con: Justin Leonard; Pens: Justin Leonard 3

Naas: Try: Donal Conroy; Con: Peter Osborne; Pen: Peter Osborne; Drop: Fionn Higgins

HT: Old Belvedere 6 Naas 3

Match Report: Old Belvedere Strike Late To Win Nail-Biting Clash With Naas

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – WOMEN’S DIVISION ROUND 2 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS:

GALWEGIANS 7 UL BOHEMIANS 43, Crowley Park

Scorers: Galwegians: Try: Ursula Sammon; Con: Darwyn O’Halloran

UL Bohemians: Tries: Eilis Cahill, Fiona Reidy, Alana McInerney, Chloe Pearse 2, Eva McCormack, Aoife Corey; Cons: Nicole Cronin 4

HT: Galwegian 7 UL Bohemians 26

COOKE 24 BALLINCOLLIG 10, Shaw’s Bridge

Scorers: Cooke: Tries: Katie Hetherington, Ilse van Staden, Aishling O’Connell, Naomi McCord; Cons: Amanda Morton 2

Ballincollig: Tries: Jayne Pennefather, Katelyn Fleming

HT: Cooke 12 Ballincollig 0

OLD BELVEDERE 57 MALONE 12, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Laura Carty 3, Hannah Tyrrell, Jemma Farrell, Elise O’Byrne-White, Vic Dabanovich O’Mahony, Katie Whelan, Clare Gorman; Cons: Hannah Tyrrell 5, Jemma Farrell

Malone: Tries: Sarah Murphy 2; Con: Alexa Grudgings

HT: Old Belvedere 40 Malone 0

RAILWAY UNION 142 WICKLOW 0, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Ailsa Hughes 3, Katie Heffernan 4, Niamh Byrne 2, Aoife McDermott 3, Stephanie Carroll, Maggie MacKinnon 3, Katie O’Dwyer, Claire Boles, Anna McGann 2, Lisa Callan, Aoife O’Shaughnessy, Grainne O’Loughlin, Amanda McQuade; Cons: Nikki Caughey 11

Wicklow: –

HT: Railway Union 60 Wicklow 0

SUTTONIANS 0 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 50, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Scorers: Suttonians: –

Blackrock College: Tries: Mairead Holohan 2, Anna Doyle 2, Hannah O’Connor 2, Aoibheann Reilly, Eimear Corri; Cons: Hannah O’Connor 5

HT: Suttonians 0 Blackrock College 26

