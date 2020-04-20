Back In Time: Ireland U18 Try Fest

April is the traditional time of year for our Ireland U18 and U19 players to test themselves against their counterparts across the Six Nations.

Playing for the Ireland U18s is a huge honour for young players and as part of the player development pathway it can serve as a stepping stone to the U20s for many.

Last season the Ireland U18 Schools (sponsored by PwC) took part in the U18 Six Nations Festival held in England, while the U18 Clubs and Schools team played out a two match series against Engand U18 Counties in Ashbourne RFC.

We’ve dipped into the analysis archives to bring you the tries from some of those games. We think you’ll agree that the #FutureIsGreen based on some of these scores.

Ireland kicked off the festival in Gloucester with a solid performance and a strong second half fight back against France. The game finished 24-27 in France’s favour who had built up at 22-7 half time lead. Tries: Alex Kendellen, Tom Stewart, Jamie Osborne; Cons: Chris Cosgrave 3; Pen: Chris Cosgrave – match report here.

Hosts England held out in the 2nd game despite another strong performance from Ireland – the game finished 24-17 to the home side. Tries: Oscar Egan, Oisin McCormack; Cons: Chris Cosgrave 2; Pen: Chris Cosgrave – match report here

There was late heartache for Ireland in the festival finale against Scotland. The ten try thriller ended 40-42 to Scotland. Tries: Harry O’Riordan 2, Alex Soroka, Conor McKee; Cons: Chris Cosgrave 4; Pens: Chris Cosgrave 3; Drop: Nathan Doak –match report here

The Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools (sponsored by PwC) side kicked off their two-match series with an assured 30-17 victory at Energia Park. Tries: Paddy McAlpine, Joseph McCarthy 2, Josh O’Connor; Cons: Conor Rankin 2; Pens: Conor Rankin 2 – match report here

The series ended all-square with England taking the second game 11-6.