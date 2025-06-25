‘We’ve A Full Deck, Everyone’s Raring To Go’ – Prendergast

Mike Prendergast, who is assisting interim Ireland Men’s head coach Paul O’Connell for the summer tour, spoke to the media on Tuesday about the squad’s preparations for the Test matches against Georgia and Portugal.

The O’Connell-led coaching team is working with a 32-man squad, and five training panellists, at the IRFU High Performance Centre, ahead of their departure for Tbilisi next Wednesday.

Prendergast gave an update on Calvin Nash, whose on-field participation was limited last week due to an ankle injury, as the players build towards the tour opener against Georgia on Saturday, July 5 (kick-off 9pm local time/6pm Irish time). Tickets are available to buy here.

“Calvin was limited, but thankfully he trained today,” he said. “We have a full deck to choose from. Fortunately all our lads have come in in good shape, raring to go.

“There was obviously only a week for the Leinster lads (following the URC final), and it’s been a couple of weeks for the other three provinces, so they have been doing their own bits back home.

“We came in last Thursday just to connect, and I suppose get the ball rolling. We met up again on Monday, more of a normal day yesterday, and we had a full session there this morning (Tuesday). Everyone is looking good.”