Ireland Men’s Squad Update

The Ireland squad has stepped up preparations in the IRFU High Performance Centre (HPC) ahead of the two-Test summer tour against Georgia (5 th July) and Portugal (12 th July).

Munster wing Diarmuid Kilgallen will train with the squad as Calvin Nash is nursing an ankle injury which will limit his on-field participation this week. Ulster’s James McNabney suffered an unfortunate ACL injury in training and has not linked up as one of the additional training players. He has been replaced by Munster’s Brian Gleeson who joins his provincial colleague Evan O’Connell in the squad for the training camp in Dublin.

The squad will train today and next week in the HPC before departing for Tbilisi on Wednesday, 2nd July.

Ireland Summer Tour Fixtures

Saturday, 5th July: Georgia v Ireland, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi (kick off 9pm local time, 6pm Irish time). Tickets are available now from the Georgian Rugby Union – here.

Saturday, 12th July: Portugal v Ireland, Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon (kick off 7pm local, same Irish time). Tickets are available now from the Portugal Rugby Union – here.

Ireland Men’s Squad – Summer Tour 2025

Player/Club/Province/Caps

Forwards (18):

Tom Ahern (Shannon/Munster)*

Jack Aungier (Suttonians/Connacht)*

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(27)

Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)(2)

Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(6)

Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster)(2)

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(2)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(1)

Alex Kendellen (UCC/Munster)*

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(4)

Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)*

Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)*

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)*

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(16)

Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster)*

Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(2)

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)(3)

Backs (14):

Shayne Bolton (Connacht)*

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(captain)(18)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(24)

Nathan Doak (Banbridge/Ulster)*

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(8)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)*

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(19)

Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)*

Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(10)

Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster)(8)

Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)*

Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(7)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(8)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(38)

Training Panellists:

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)*

Diarmuid Kilgallen (Garryowen/Munster)*

Evan O’Connell (Young Munster/Munster)*

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster)*

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)*

*denotes uncapped