Ireland Coaching Team Confirmed For Summer Tour

The IRFU are delighted to announce the appointment of the coaching team, which will be headed by Paul O’Connell, for the two-Test summer series against Georgia in Tbilisi and Portugal in Lisbon this July.

One of the most decorated Ireland internationals of all time, O’Connell joined the Ireland senior men’s coaching ticket as Forwards Coach in January 2021. The former Ireland, Munster and British & Irish Lions captain helped Ireland win back-to-back Guinness Men’s Six Nations titles (including a Grand Slam in 2023 and three Triple Crowns) during that time and the Limerick man has also been a part of two successful Emerging Ireland tours to South Africa.

O’Connell will be joined by Denis Leamy, Mike Prendergast and Colm Tucker for the two-Test European tour following the conclusion of their respective provincial campaigns.

The touring squad will be announced in mid-June with broadcast details to follow in due course.

Ireland interim Men’s Head Coach Paul O’Connell commented:

“I am honoured to accept the interim position of Head Coach for the forthcoming summer tour to Georgia and Portugal and it promises to be an important series of matches played against unfamiliar opponents in testing conditions. With a busy schedule of international rugby this summer, these two Tests will provide us with further opportunities to assess and develop the competition levels within the squad.

“I am excited to work with a coaching team who I know well individually and are hugely motivated to deliver success to Ireland and look forward to putting our plans in place over the coming weeks.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys added: “We’re delighted that Paul has accepted this role and believe that his elevation ensures continuity within the Men’s coaching team. It will also mark an important step in his coaching career as we look ahead to an exciting summer schedule.

“He will be assisted by Denis (Leamy), Mike (Prendergast) and Cullie (Tucker) who have all been in Ireland camp at different points over the last number of months and their selections is another positive progression in their coaching careers and reasserts the IRFU’s commitment to developing a pathway for Irish coaches.”

Ireland Summer Tour Fixtures

Saturday, 5th July: Georgia v Ireland, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi (kick off 9pm local time, 6pm Irish time)

Saturday, 12th July: Portugal v Ireland, Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon (kick off time tbc)