Craig Casey – Ireland’s Summer Tour Captain

In his first interview since being appointed Ireland Men’s captain for the summer tour to Georgia and Portugal, we talk to Craig Casey about the honour of leading his country and his hopes for the coming Tests.

Casey, the 26-year-old Munster scrum half, is set to skipper an Ireland squad led by interim head coach Paul O’Connell.

Ireland kick off the tour against Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday, July 5, the sixth time they have played the Lelos at Test level, before their inaugural senior international match against Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday, July 12.

Tickets for the two games are available to buy here (Georgia v Ireland), and here (Portugal v Ireland).