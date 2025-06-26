Murphy: There’s A Really Good Mix In Tour Squad

A year on from making the move to Connacht, scrum half Ben Murphy is pressing to make his senior international debut during the Ireland Men’s summer tour to Georgia and Portugal.

The 24-year-old Bray native was the Connacht Men’s Player of the Year, scoring nine tries in 16 matches, and was in camp with Ireland as a training panellist ahead of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

Having earned a call-up to a youthful summer tour squad, he now has a first Test cap in his sights, saying: “I felt with the movements this year, Lions year and all that, there was going to be an opportunity for a young scrum half to come into the (Ireland) squad.

“I just wanted to put my best foot forward to be the one to be in that position. Thankfully I got an opportunity early with Connacht and I’ve managed to push forward and get into the squad, so I’m delighted.

“I think there’s a really good mix of experienced players (here) and then I feel that with so many potential new caps, that brings a bit of enthusiasm as well, which I think all together is a good mix.”