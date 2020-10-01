‘They’re Honestly Like A Family To Me’ – Energia Community Series Preview

Kathryn Dane says she’s forever be grateful to Old Belvedere for helping her settle in when she moved to Dublin as a young student.

The Fermanagh woman spoke to IrishRugby.ie about what club means to hear ahead of the start of the Energia Women’s Community Series this weekend.

“Club is massively important to me. I started playing rugby from a really young age in Enniskillen Rugby Club back home in Ulster.”

“Then as I progressed to senior rugby I was lucky enough to start playing rugby with Old Belvedere women and that was an incredible experience coming down to Dublin.

“It’s a big scary place when you’re starting college and they really made me feel at home.

They’re honestly like a family to me. It’s been really lovely just to have such support around me.”

Saturday October 3rd 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Leinster Conference:

Suttonians v Railway Union, Station Road*, 17:00

Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 17:00

Sunday October 4th 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:

Kerry v Ballincollig, O’Dowd Park Tralee, 13:00

UL Bohemian v Shannon/LIT, UL, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:

Ennis v Kilrush, Drumbiggle, 13:00

Thurles v Skibbereen, Loughtagalla, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Ulster Conference:

Malone v Cooke, Gibson Park, 13:00

Queen’s University v City Of Derry, Dub Lane, 13:00

Saturday October 24th

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 1

NUIG v Galwegians, NUIG, 13:00

Westport – BYE

Sunday November 1st

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 2

Ballina v Galwegians 2nd XV, Heffernan Park, 13:00

Buccaneers v OLBC, Dubarry Park, 13:00

*Matches taking place strictly behind closed doors. Spectator limits apply at all other venues.