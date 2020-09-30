“Club Means Everything” Energia Women’s Community Series

Neve Jones is the latest player in our series to look ahead to the start of the Energia Women’s Community Series on IrishRugby.ie.

The question put to the young Ulster woman was simple, but the answer gave her pause for thought.

“I’ve never actually been asked what club means but the answer is everything.”

“The amount of things I’ve learned from being at Malone. You couldn’t even put a name on it or say what it means to you because you’re there week in week out and the people you train with – you love them, you love to play with them, you love to train with them and everything about them.

“They just make you feel better about yourself.”

Malone host Cooke in Round One of the Energia Women’s Community Series Ulster Conference on Sunday.

Saturday October 3rd 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Leinster Conference:

Suttonians v Railway Union, Station Road*, 17:00

Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 17:00

Sunday October 4th 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:

Kerry v Ballincollig, O’Dowd Park Tralee, 13:00

UL Bohemian v Shannon/LIT, UL, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:

Ennis v Kilrush, Drumbiggle, 13:00

Thurles v Skibbereen, Loughtagalla, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Ulster Conference:

Malone v Cooke, Gibson Park, 13:00

Queen’s University v City Of Derry, Dub Lane, 13:00

Saturday October 24th

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 1

NUIG v Galwegians, NUIG, 13:00

Westport – BYE

Sunday November 1st

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 2

Ballina v Galwegians 2nd XV, Heffernan Park, 13:00

Buccaneers v OLBC, Dubarry Park, 13:00

*Matches taking place strictly behind closed doors. Spectator limits apply at all other venues.