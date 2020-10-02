‘I’ve Had Great Support In Development Of My Own Game’ – Energia Community Series Preview

“I started with Railway Union six years ago,” says Katie O’Dwyer.

The prop has been looking forward to the start of the Energia Community Series this weekend.

“I came from a camogie background so it was all very new to me. They have been absolutely brilliant since day one. I’ve had great support in development of my own game and it’s always continuous.”

Railway Union head north of the Liffey to take on Suttonians this Saturday.

“It’s very refreshing every year,” says O’Dwyer. “There’s always something new to bring you into the game and great new girls and great new girls coming into the squad so it’s been all very good.”

Saturday October 3rd 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Leinster Conference:

Suttonians v Railway Union, Station Road*, 17:00

Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 17:00

Sunday October 4th 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:

Kerry v Ballincollig, O’Dowd Park Tralee, 13:00

UL Bohemian v Shannon/LIT, UL, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:

Ennis v Kilrush, Drumbiggle, 13:00

Thurles v Skibbereen, Loughtagalla, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Ulster Conference:

Malone v Cooke, Gibson Park, 13:00

Queen’s University v City Of Derry, Dub Lane, 13:00

Saturday October 24th

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 1

NUIG v Galwegians, NUIG, 13:00

Westport – BYE

Sunday November 1st

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 2

Ballina v Galwegians 2nd XV, Heffernan Park, 13:00

Buccaneers v OLBC, Dubarry Park, 13:00

*Matches taking place strictly behind closed doors. Spectator limits apply at all other venues.