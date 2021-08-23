Return Of Age Grade Interpros ‘A Massive Boost’

The PwC U-18 & U-19 Interpros kicked off at Energia Park at the weekend. We hear from Colin McEntee (Director of Rugby Development) and Wayne Mitchell (National Talent ID Manager) about the importance of getting game-time for these young players.

Leinster and Ulster took the spoils on the opening weekend of the PwC Under-18 & Under-19 Interprovincial Championships, but the return to action for all four provinces is a ‘hugely important’ step in reigniting competitive rugby.

We hear from Colin McEntee, Director of Rugby Development, about the importance of the tournament for the players but also for their clubs and schools as they mark the return of rugby at so many levels.

Wayne Mitchell also outlines the player development role these matches have as part of the IRFU performance pathway at Age Grade level.

PwC U-18 & U-19 Interprovincial Championships

LEINSTER U-19s 27 MUNSTER U-19s 7, Energia Park, Donnybrook – match report

LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS 12 MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS 8, Energia Park, Donnybrook – match report

CONNACHT U-18 CLUBS 24 ULSTER U-18 CLUBS 34, Energia Park, Donnybrook – match report

CONNACHT U-19s 19 ULSTER U-19s 22, Energia Park, Donnybrook – match report

Click here to view the match photo galleries.