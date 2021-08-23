Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Launched

'There's a real energy and excitement' about the kick off of the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship this weekend; with matches live on TG4 and BBCiPlayer for the first time.

Vodafone and the IRFU today launched the 2021 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship. Vodafone became the official sponsor of the competition in July of last year however due to the pandemic the Championship did not take place.

Thankfully this year sees a much-anticipated return to action. The format of the competition is a round-robin series over three weekends from August 28th when reigning champions Leinster will travel away to Connacht while Ulster will host Munster.

Round two will take place on September 4th when Munster play host to Connacht and Leinster face Ulster in Energia Park. The Championship trophy will then be lifted for the first time since 2019 on Saturday September 11th when Connacht play Ulster and Leinster welcome Munster to the double-header final fixture in Energia Park.

Vodafone shares the IRFU’s ambition to grow the game of Rugby on the island of Ireland and to increase diversity amongst people involved at all levels of the game. Vodafone’s sponsorship of the Women’s Interprovincial Championship is an important addition to the existing position of Vodafone Ireland as the principal sponsor of the Irish rugby team as well as the communications partner to the IRFU.

Anne O’Leary, Vodafone Ireland CEO said,

Vodafone Ireland is proud that our support of Irish rugby encompasses men’s rugby, women’s rugby and the game at all levels. It is fantastic to see that this year’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship will be televised live for the first time and we hope that this increased exposure of the women’s game as well as Vodafone’s support will help the game continue to grow.

At Vodafone we have introduced a series of initiatives to challenge gender inequality by supporting women through the different stages and experiences of their lives and our support of women’s rugby is another important aspect of this ongoing work.

Sincere thank you to the players, Christy Haney, Sarah Quin, Mary Healy, and Kelly McCormill for joining us today. I’d like to wish all players and management the very best of luck in the games ahead.”

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures

Saturday August 28th, 2021

Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground, 14:30 (TG4)

Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 16:45 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday September 4th, 2021

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Munster v Connacht, Musgrave Park, 19:30 (TG4)

Saturday September 11th, 2021

Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 19:30 (TG4)