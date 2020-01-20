Prendergast Wants The Right ‘Attitude’ For 2020 Club International Squad

Intensity is ramping up in the Ireland Club International Squad as preparations continue for their two-game series against Scotland Club XV.

The players have just one more camp to prove to Head Coach Gearoid Prendergast they deserve to don the green jersey as one of the best amateur players in Irish Rugby.

“You’re looking for leadership qualities”, Prendergast told Irish Rugby TV in the below video.

“I mentioned that from Week One. Obviously from a technical and tactical perspective, you’re looking for high levels of competency also.”

“But if had to pick a word it would be ‘attitude’. How they arrive. How they get into the very first thing in the warm up. Who’s really sticking their hands up in particular positions?”

The match day squad for the first game of the 2020 Club International Series will be finalised next Monday January 27th. The squad fly out on Thursday January 30th to take on Scotland Club XV in Galashiels the following day.

The fate of the Dalriada Cup will be decided in Dublin on Friday February 7th when the sides meet again in Energia Park. Tickets for that game are available now via Ticketmaster.

There are also two rounds of Energia All-Ireland League action to contend in January meaning additional players have been given the chance to put their hands up for selection.

John Sutton returns to the squad having played his part in the 2019 series win. Lansdowne’s Greg McGrath joins Peter Silvester as the second player from Ireland’s 2017 squad at the World Rugby U20 Championship to be part of the setup.

Portumna native Peter Claffey signed a senior contract with Connacht in 2018/19 and his been playing with Terenure College this season. The second row has also been drafted in alongside club mate Liam Hyland. Hyland has made over 150 AIL appearances at tight-head prop. He’s from Ballacolla in Co. Laois and previously played with Garryowen and UCD.

2nd row Colm Gallagher becomes the first player from Blackrock College to enter the programme in 2020. Gallagher joined from Highfield for this season, having been named Senior Player Of The Year for the Cork club in 2018.

IRELAND CLUB INTERNATIONAL Extended Squad 2020:

Max Abbott (Cork Constitution)

Chris Bannon (Highfield)

Corrie Barrett (Garryowen)

Conor Bartley (Young Munster)

Matthew Bowen (UCC)

Matthew Byrne (Terenure College)

Peter Claffey (Terenure College)

Paul Derham (Old Wesley)

Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen)

John Foley (Young Munster)

Colm Gallagher (Blackrock College)

Jonny Guy (UCD)

Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution)

Aran Hehir (Shannon)

Jamie Heuston (Garryowen)

Colm Hogan (Dublin University)

Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution)

Liam Hyland (Terenure College)

Max Kearney (Dublin University)

Jack Keating (Old Belvedere)

Andrew Keating (Garryowen)

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster)

Adam LaGrue (Terenure College)

Gearoid Lyons (Clontarf)

Conor Maguire (Old Wesley)

Tadhg McElroy (Clontarf)

Greg McGrath (Lansdowne)

Michael Melia (Terenure College)

Ryan Murphy (UCC)

JJ O’Dea (Old Wesley)

Mark O’Mara (Young Munster)

Dylan Murphy (Cork Constitution)

Fintan O’Sullivan (Highfield)

JP Phelan (Clontarf)

Jack Ringrose (UCD)

Pa Ryan (Shannon)

Peter Sylvester (UCC)

John Sutton (UCC)

James Taylor (UCC)

Ireland Club XV Coaching and Management Team 2020:

Head Coach: Gearoid Prendergast

Assistant Coach: James Blaney

Team Manager: Mark Hamilton

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Rob Cassidy

Baggage Master: Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly

Team Doctor: Stuart O’Flanagan

Team Physiotherapist: Ailbe McCormack

Performance Analyst: Niall Kelly

Communications Manager: Ross O’Donoghue

2020 CLUB INTERNATIONAL SERIES FIXTURES:

Scotland Clubs v Ireland Club XV

Friday, January 31, kick-off 7.30pm

Netherdale, Galashiels

Ireland Club XV v Scotland Clubs

Friday, February 7, kick-off 5.45pm

Energia Park, Donnybrook

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.